JANESVILLE
A Wisconsin Rapids man charged with his fifth intoxicated driving offense was stopped on Interstate 90/39 in Janesville in April, according to a criminal complaint filed last month in Rock County Court.
State Patrol troopers stopped Richard E. Borousk, 49, about 4:30 p.m. April 17 as he was driving south on I-90/39 near exit 171B, the complaint states. Troopers observed that Borousk had droopy eyes and looked like he was having a hard time staying awake.
A preliminary breath test showed a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.0, but a trooper reported seeing track marks on Borousk’s arm, according to the complaint.
Borousk similarly appeared tired in Madison in 2012, when police there arrested him on charges of operating while intoxicated and possessing heroin, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.