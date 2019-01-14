WILLIAMS BAY
The Williams Bay Police Department's 5-year-old police dog, Rex, died Friday, police officials said Monday.
Lt. Justin Timm, Rex’s handler, took the German shepherd to an emergency veterinary clinic late last week for an “acute medical issue,” according to a news release.
The vet attempted surgery for a ruptured mass near Rex’s spleen, which had caused internal bleeding, the release states.
Rex did not survive the surgery.
A memorial service will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22 at the Williams Bay Village Council Chambers, 250 Williams St., Williams Bay.
Rex has been with Timm for four years and with the Williams Bay Police Department since 2018.
“K-9 Rex’s presence will be greatly missed by his family, co-workers and the community he proudly served,” the release states.
Questions can be directed to Interim Police Chief Chris F. Severt at 262-245-2710 or chief@williamsbay.org.
