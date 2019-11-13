JANESVILLE

A rural Milton man who attacked the driver of a car he was riding in on Interstate 90/39 last year was sentenced to probation with jail time Wednesday in Rock County Court.

Jason E. Harrison, 32, of 3133 E. Milton-Harmony Townline Road, suddenly flailed his arms, giving the driver a bloody nose the night of Nov. 16, 2018, according to the criminal complaint.

Harrison told her he didn’t know how to stop his body and then grabbed the steering wheel, pulling it back and forth, the woman told police.

She stopped the car on the shoulder of the highway, got out and waved until someone picked her up.

Harrison then crashed the car and scuffled with a passing motorist who stopped to help, pulling a knife in the process.

Harrison later was found trying to get into vehicles near Home Depot on Deerfield Drive in Janesville.

Authorities believe Harrison was under the influence of a drug, but blood tests were not complete by Wednesday, Assistant District Attorney Mary Bricco told the court.

As recommended in a plea agreement, Judge Karl Hanson dismissed two felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and Harrison pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of domestic disorderly conduct, three counts of criminal damage to property and obstructing.

Related traffic offenses also were dismissed.

Harrison also pleaded no contest to two counts of domestic battery in a 2017 case. As part of the plea agreement, Hanson sentenced him to six months in jail.

Bricco said people could have died from Harrison’s actions, and being drugged was no excuse.

Harrison has previous convictions for possession of marijuana, receiving stolen property, theft and possession of Suboxone, among others, Bricco said.

Defense attorney Frank Raff said his client had been dealing with his addiction and improving at the time of the incident, and he has been employed over the past year after his arrest.

Harrison now realizes he must stay away from drugs and wants to show he can pay restitution and get back on track, Raff said.

Hanson told Harrison he hopes Harrison has reached the bottom and now begins to turn his life around with the help of treatment during probation.

Hanson made Harrison eligible to serve his jail time at home on a monitoring bracelet, if the sheriff’s office allows. He also revoked Harrison’s driver's license for nine months.