ELKHORN

A Whitewater woman convicted in 2017 of stealing nearly $50,000 from her employer has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to taking more than $16,000 from another employer, court records show.

Sally A. Heckert, 44, of 11329 N. McMillin Road, pleaded guilty to theft Sept. 20, and a judge sentenced her to five years of probation, according to online court records.

Heckert stole $16,234 from Reynolds Heating and Cooling in Whitewater dating back to November 2017. She was hired as an office secretary there in July 2017, according to a criminal complaint filed April 29 in Walworth County Court.

Notes from the Sept. 20 hearing confirm Heckert will serve a prison sentence from another case.

In January 2017, Heckert was ordered to serve three years’ probation after pleading no contest in Jefferson County Court to using a company credit card from Spacesaver Corp. in Fort Atkinson for personal purchases.

During that hearing, a judge imposed and stayed a two-year prison term pending violations of probation, court records from that case show.

In the more recent case, Reynolds’ owner told police April 24 that he became suspicious and had a customer pay cash so he could see what happened to it, according to the complaint. The copy of the deposit showed one amount, but the version sent to the bank showed no deposited cash.

Heckert said she spent all the money she stole, the complaint states.