ELKHORN

A Whitewater woman officially pleaded guilty Monday to less-serious drug charges, avoiding a reckless homicide charge in connection with a Whitewater man’s 2017 drug overdose death.

Kori L. Kincaid, 41, reached an agreement and pleaded guilty to charges of delivering heroin, possessing drug paraphernalia, neglecting a child and felony bail jumping.

Kincaid’s plea agreement called for pleading guilty to some of the same charges a jury convicted Jeremy D. Meyer, 37, of on July 18. The jury acquitted Meyer of the reckless homicide charge.

The criminal charges came after the Sept. 2, 2017, suspected fentanyl overdose death of Joshua R. Syck. Meyer and Syck’s girlfriend, Jessica Gault, found Syck’s body on the UW-Whitewater campus shortly before his 35th birthday.

Kincaid and Meyer were accused of going to Rockford, Illinois, and picking up the drugs that killed Syck.

After their respective convictions, both Kincaid and Meyer were taken into custody to await sentencing. Meyer’s is set for 11 a.m. Sept. 20, and Kincaid's at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 15.