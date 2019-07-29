ELKHORN

A Whitewater woman is expected to plead guilty to drug charges and avoid a count of reckless homicide in connection to a Whitewater man’s 2017 drug overdose death.

Kori L. Kincaid, 41, on Monday waived her right to a jury trial and scheduled a plea hearing where she would plead guilty to most of the same charges Jeremy D. Meyer, 37, was convicted of by a jury July 18.

The agreement proposed in court calls for Kincaid to plead guilty to charges of delivering heroin, possessing drug paraphernalia and neglecting a child. She also would plead guilty to one of the two bail jumping charges she faces from a case this year.

Kincaid and Meyer faced charges after the Sept. 2, 2017, suspected fentanyl overdose death of Joshua R. Syck, who was found dead on the UW-Whitewater campus shortly before his 35th birthday.

District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld accused Kincaid of going with Meyer to Rockford, Illinois, and picking up the drugs that killed Syck.

Kincaid testified at Meyer’s trial.

Reckless homicide in a drug overdose case is difficult to prove—convincing a jury beyond a reasonable doubt exactly where the deceased got the drugs and if it was those drugs that played a substantial factor in the death.

The jury in Meyer’s case did not believe the prosecution met that burden and convicted Meyer of the lesser offense—delivering heroin. He will be sentenced Sept. 20.

Judge Kristine Drettwan emphasized that if Kincaid changes her mind, the judge is going to continue with a court trial—where a judge determines guilt or innocence instead of a jury—as scheduled the week of Aug. 12.

Kincaid’s plea hearing is set for 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12. A sentencing, assuming she goes forward with the plea agreement, was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 15.