ELKHORN

A Whitewater woman facing her fourth intoxicated-driving charge admitted having one drink before driving, according to the complaint.

Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say Krystal A. Rucks, 29, of 1134 W. Walworth Ave., drove while intoxicated at about 10:48 p.m. Jan. 14 on Highway 89 in the town of Whitewater, the complaint states.

Rucks drove 74 mph in a 55-mph zone, according to the complaint.

Results from a blood test are pending. Rucks has similar convictions from 2008, 2010 and 2013, the complaint states.