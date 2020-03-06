JANESVILLE

Rock County sheriff’s detectives arrested a Whitewater woman Thursday on nearly 100 charges in connection to stealing more than $52,000 from an elderly Rock County resident in recent years, according to a news release.

Susan K. Salyers, 58, was arrested on 96 charges including unauthorized use of personal identifying information, fraudulent use of financial card, forgery, theft of more than $10,000 and theft from a person at risk, the release states.

The release calls this a Jan. 9 fraud case, adding that they believe the thefts came between October 2017 and December 2019, according to the release.

Salyers is at the Rock County Jail and is scheduled to make her initial appearance at 3 p.m. Friday.

This story will be updated.