WHITEWATER

Whitewater police are looking for the person who shot a woman in the leg with a BB gun Saturday night.

The incident, which police believe resulted in minor injuries, recalls the city’s 2015 Fourth of July celebration, when seven people reported being injured by two men who shot BB guns from a tavern rooftop.

A judge in 2016 sentenced the two men to jail and probation.

At about 10:20 p.m. Saturday, Deputy Chief Dan Meyer said an unknown person in a truck shot the woman while she was walking on Prince Street near Main Street.

Police searched the area but could not find the truck, Meyer said in an email. Police are reviewing area surveillance footage for more information.

As of now, Meyer said this appears to be an isolated incident.

The Whitewater Police Department can be reached at 262-473-0555.