WHITEWATER

A Palmyra man jumped into Cravath Lake on Saturday night to evade police, according to a Whitewater Police Department news release sent Monday.

Whitewater police eventually took the man, Ramiro E. Soto, 22, into custody, according to the release.

A Jefferson resident called police, who responded at about 10:50 p.m. Saturday for a report of a man who violated a court order while on bond for “a previous charge,” the release states. The nature of the pending charge was not immediately clear.

The man was reportedly drinking alcohol at V’s Waterfront Venue on Wisconsin Street in Whitewater.

When police were changing the man from handcuffs to a transport belt, he ran and went into Cravath Lake, according to the release.

They found the man after about 30 minutes, but he kept swimming and concealing himself in the lake, the release states.

Police took him into custody just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Several local agencies, including Whitewater Fire & Rescue, responded to the incident.

They are recommending to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office charges of escape, bail jumping, resisting/obstructing an officer and probation violation, the release states.