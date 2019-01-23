190124_WWPD01

Left to right, Whitewater Police Support Services Manager Kathy Boyd, Whitewater Police Capt. Dan Meyer, Whitewater Chief of Police Aaron M. Raap and Glendale Chief of Police Mark Ferguson

 Submitted Photo

WHITEWATER

The Whitewater Police Department has passed a state accreditation process for the sixth time, according to a news release on Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group reviews policies, procedures, management, operations and support services at police departments, according to the release.

Chief Aaron M. Raap in the release said the accreditation is a “highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence.”

Whitewater’s department met 227 standards to reach the status. The accreditation group’s board met last month to review details from their on-site visit in November, the release states.

The board unanimously decided to accredit Whitewater’s police department for another three years.

Another unnamed local police agency has contacted Whitewater about becoming accredited, the release states.

“This most recent re-accreditation combined with the actions and interactions we are engaged in today will further define the character and reputation of our Department and the effect that we have on reducing crime and disorder in our community for years to come,” Raap said in the release. “I am very proud of the men and women of the Whitewater Police Department.”

