MADISON
A Whitewater man smeared his own feces inside a Madison police car after resisting and injuring two police officers Friday, according to an incident report.
The man told police he wanted the officer to have "something to clean up," according to the report.
Charles Z. Knuteson, 29, of Whitewater was arrested on charges of battery, causing soft tissue injury by resisting and disorderly conduct. He was also cited for depositing human waste products, according to online jail records.
Police responded to Stage House Trail in Madison at 10:12 a.m. Friday after a woman reported seeing Knuteson batter two people who came to assist him in maintenance work the woman hired him to do.
The woman chose not to hire Knuteson because he appeared to have been drinking, according to the report.
Knuteson struggled with officers, causing injury. He yelled, swore and threatened the arresting officer on his way to the jail, according to the report.
Officers said Knuteson pulled down his pants and defecated and urinated in the car. He continued to spread feces on a rear camera, door and the squad's window bars, according to the report.
Knuteson "violently" kicked the car door, causing damage, according to the report.
The officer wore a mask used to prevent from COVID-19 to take the squad to get cleaned, according to the report.
Knuteson is being held at the Dane County Jail, according to online jail records.