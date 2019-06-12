ELKHORN

A Whitewater man pleaded guilty to firing two gunshots into a man’s truck and was sentenced to three years in prison, according to a plea agreement reached Wednesday.

Charles R. Bane, 59, of 429 N. Jefferson St., pleaded guilty to endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm. Other charges were dismissed and read in to the record, per the agreement.

Bane must also serve four years of extended supervision.

He has accrued 249 days of sentence credit for time served since the Oct. 6 incident.

When Whitewater police responded that afternoon to Jefferson Street, they found Bane and the man in a driveway, according to the criminal complaint.

The man told police he and Bane were arguing. When the man went to his truck, he heard two gunshots and saw Bane laughing with a gun in his hand, the complaint states.

The man did not appear to be in court Wednesday.

Bane declined to speak before a Walworth County judge adopted the plea agreement.

Bane has previous convictions in Illinois for armed robbery, sexual assault with force and theft by deception, according to the complaint.