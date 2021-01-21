JANESVILLE
A Whitewater man was arrested Wednesday night on a suspected fourth OWI charge, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.
At 7:28 p.m. on southbound Interstate 90/39, a State Patrol trooper noticed a silver Dodge Journey deviating in its lane near Kennedy Road. The trooper located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, according to the release.
The driver Jesus Alberto Ubieta Jacquez, 25, of Whitewater, showed signs of intoxication. Jaquez refused to submit to a field sobriety test, according to the release.
Jacquez was arrested on a charge of fourth offense OWI.