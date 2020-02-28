ELKHORN

A Whitewater man charged with his fifth intoxicated-driving offense had one bottle of beer in his car when police stopped him, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.

Whitewater police say Adam I. Cooper, 37, of 340 N. Newcomb St., Unit B3, drove while intoxicated at about 4:20 p.m. Jan. 24 in the 600 block of East Milwaukee Street in Whitewater, the complaint states.

He admitted drinking alcohol, according to the complaint. Police also reported finding a small amount of burnt marijuana packed into a glass pipe, but Cooper does not appear to be facing drug charges.

Cooper has previous OWI convictions in 2003, 2008, 2013 and 2014, the complaint states.