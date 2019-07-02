ELKHORN

A Whitewater man charged in the heroin overdose death of Joshua R. Syck in September 2017 will go to trial later this month after declining a plea offer from the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office.

Jeremy D. Meyer, 37, Whitewater, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, theft of movable property from a person/corpse and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Meyer was offered a plea agreement at his final pretrial hearing Tuesday. Had he pleaded guilty, he would’ve faced the maximum sentence for the reckless homicide charge, but the other charges would have been dropped. He declined the offer. His trial is scheduled to begin Monday, July 15.

According to the original criminal complaint, Syck’s girlfriend couldn’t get in touch with Syck after he went to get heroin from Meyer on Sept. 2, 2017. She eventually went looking for him later that evening with Meyer.

The pair found Syck’s body on the UW-Whitewater campus with a syringe in his hand and his wallet and a plastic baggie nearby, according to the complaint.

Meyer was concerned about not hearing from Syck because Syck had overdosed the night before and turned blue before leaving, the complaint states.

Meyer did plead guilty to a misdemeanor child neglect charge related to the case. He will be sentenced for that offense when the other charges get further along.