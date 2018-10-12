01STOCK_GUN

ELKHORN

A Whitewater man faces criminal charges after firing two gunshots into a man’s truck and threatening to kill him if he told anyone, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday in Walworth County Court.

Charles R. Bane, 58, of 429 N. Jefferson St. has been charged in the Oct. 6 incident with:

  • Endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm.
  • Second-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon.
  • Felony intimidation of a victim by using a dangerous weapon.
  • Possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon.

Bane has convictions in Illinois for armed robbery, sexual assault with force and theft by deception, according to the complaint.

The first three of his new charges in Walworth County Court include a domestic abuse enhancer.

Whitewater police at about 2:31 p.m. Oct. 6 responded to Jefferson Street for a reported shooting and found Bane and the man in a driveway, according to the complaint.

The man said he and Bane were arguing before the man went into his truck to charge his phone, the complaint states. The man then heard “3-2-1” and two gunshots.

The man jumped out of the truck and saw Bane laughing with a gun in his hand, according to the complaint.

The man at first told police an angry friend shot at him but later said it was Bane, the complaint states. Bane told the man he would kill him if the man didn’t “leave it” and make up a reason for what happened, the complaint states.

The man told police his ears were still ringing from the gunshots.

Police reported seeing the truck’s rear passenger-side window broken with glass on the driveway and a gas tank cover on the ground with a bullet hole in it, the complaint states.

During a search of the house, a detective found two handguns and two boxes of ammunition, according to the complaint. The detective also found a spent shell casing near the door between the home and garage.

Bane was scheduled for his initial court appearance Friday afternoon.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Comments disabled.