A Whitewater man faces criminal charges after firing two gunshots into a man’s truck and threatening to kill him if he told anyone, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday in Walworth County Court.
Charles R. Bane, 58, of 429 N. Jefferson St. has been charged in the Oct. 6 incident with:
- Endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm.
- Second-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon.
- Felony intimidation of a victim by using a dangerous weapon.
- Possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon.
Bane has convictions in Illinois for armed robbery, sexual assault with force and theft by deception, according to the complaint.
The first three of his new charges in Walworth County Court include a domestic abuse enhancer.
Whitewater police at about 2:31 p.m. Oct. 6 responded to Jefferson Street for a reported shooting and found Bane and the man in a driveway, according to the complaint.
The man said he and Bane were arguing before the man went into his truck to charge his phone, the complaint states. The man then heard “3-2-1” and two gunshots.
The man jumped out of the truck and saw Bane laughing with a gun in his hand, according to the complaint.
The man at first told police an angry friend shot at him but later said it was Bane, the complaint states. Bane told the man he would kill him if the man didn’t “leave it” and make up a reason for what happened, the complaint states.
The man told police his ears were still ringing from the gunshots.
Police reported seeing the truck’s rear passenger-side window broken with glass on the driveway and a gas tank cover on the ground with a bullet hole in it, the complaint states.
During a search of the house, a detective found two handguns and two boxes of ammunition, according to the complaint. The detective also found a spent shell casing near the door between the home and garage.
Bane was scheduled for his initial court appearance Friday afternoon.
