ELKHORN
A Whitewater man charged with fifth-offense intoxicated driving smelled of marijuana and was driving without his lights on, according to a criminal complaint filed last week in Walworth County Court.
Whitewater police say Demetrious D. Smith, 35, of 139 N. Oak St., drove while intoxicated Aug. 7 at West Florence and North Tratt streets, the complaint states.
Smith’s vehicle did not have its lights on, and police could smell marijuana, according to the complaint. Smith told police he didn’t know his lights were out, that he had not had alcohol since October 2018 and he had not smoked marijuana in a few weeks.
Results from a blood test showed signs of Delta-9 THC, the complaint states.
Smith has previous intoxicated driving convictions in 2004, 2011, 2014 and 2018, according to the complaint.