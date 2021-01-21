JANESVILLE
A Whitewater man was arrested Wednesday night on Interstate 90/39 on a suspected fourth intoxicated-driving charge, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.
A State Patrol trooper at 7:28 p.m. Wednesday noticed a silver Dodge Journey deviating from its lane on southbound Interstate 90/39 near Kennedy Road, according to the release.
After he was stopped, the driver, Jesus Alberto Ubieta Jacquez, 25, of Whitewater, showed signs of intoxication and refused to submit to a field sobriety test, according to the release.
Jacquez was arrested on a charge of fourth-offense intoxicated driving.