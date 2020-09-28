JANESVILLE
A Wausaukee man was arrested late Sunday night on a charge of sixth-offense OWI outside a hospital, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Deputies responded at 11:18 p.m. to a report of a possibly intoxicated driver near Interstate 90/39 and Highway 59 driving a 2008 Chevrolet Suburban.
Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle near the Interstate but later spotted the driver at 11:34 p.m., near the 3000 block of East Racine Street.
The driver Adam J. Keenan drove into a hospital parking lot and onto the sidewalk. When deputies stopped him, Keenan showed signs of impairment and refused to take a field sobriety test, according to the release.
Keenan was arrested on a charge of sixth-offense operating while intoxicated and cited for operating while revoked and having open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.
He is currently being held at Rock County Jail.