ELKHORN
A Waterford man faces a charge of fourth-offense intoxicated driving on Interstate 43 in the town of Lafayette, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Walworth County Court.
Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say Matthew S. Walkowski, 29, drove while intoxicated at about 6:20 p.m. April 24, the complaint states.
Results from a blood test are pending.
Walkowski is also charged with operating while revoked. He told deputies he didn’t have his driver's license with him because he wasn’t planning on being pulled over, according to the complaint.
The complaint says his previous intoxicated driving violations are from January.