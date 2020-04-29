Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Windy with some rain showers. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with some rain showers. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.