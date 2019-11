JEFFERSON

Warriors and Wizards Festival organizer Scott W. Cramer pleaded no contest to one count of theft-false representation Thursday morning.

Judge William Gruber found Cramer guilty of the charge and sentenced him to three years imprisonment and two years extended supervision — Gruber stayed the prison sentence.

The terms of Cramer's probation include 30 days in Jefferson County Jail.

Cramer's attorney, Scott Wales, said he had paid all outstanding debts in full.

This story will be updated