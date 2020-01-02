JANESVILLE

After five years of court proceedings and calendar calls, a former Beloit NAACP president accused of stealing more than $50,000 from the organization missed her final pretrial hearing in Rock County Court on Thursday.

Judge Karl Hanson issued a warrant for Birdia McAlister, 63, who is accused of stealing $52,605 between 2011 and 2014 through suspicious transactions reported to police by Blackhawk Bank officials, according to the criminal complaint.

McAlister's trial was set for Monday.

The warrant is the second for McAlister, who also failed to show up for a court hearing in August 2016.