WALWORTH
The Walworth Police Department is asking the public for information related to the theft of a semitruck and a trailer hauling 20 white Club Car brand golf carts.
Video showed the truck and trailer driving north on Highway 14 after the theft and was last seen on camera at the Pilot Travel Center in Beloit.
The vehicle was reported stolen April 24 and was seen around 4 p.m. April 25 in Chicago without the golf carts.
The police department is asking for information on any sightings of the truck and trailer and information on the missing golf carts. Those with information can contact Sgt. Detective Jessie Vogt by phone at 262-275-6585 or by email at jvogt@walpd.us.