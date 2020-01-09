ELKHORN

A Walworth man already sentenced to prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl pleaded no contest Tuesday in a case involving another girl, and a judge convicted him, court records show.

Silverio A. Moreno, 36, whose most recent address is the Oshkosh Correctional Institution, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of second-degree sexual assault of a child. Two other charges were dismissed and read into the record under a plea agreement, according to online court records.

Moreno was sentenced to six years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision to run concurrently with his other sentence.

About three years ago, a Walworth County jury found Moreno guilty of repeated sexual assault and causing a child to view pornography. A judge then sentenced him to 16 years in prison.

Investigators spoke to one girl about her sexual abuse allegations in 2015 and also learned of another girl who said Moreno touched her and showed her porn, according to the most recent criminal complaint.

After the new charges were filed in June, Assistant District Attorney Haley Johnson said in an email that there was no rush to charge Moreno because he was already in prison.

The girl in the new case said Moreno touched her and another girl at the same time at a birthday party, according to the complaint.

Moreno did not make a statement during the sentencing portion of Tuesday’s hearing, court records show.