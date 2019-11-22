ELKHORN

Walworth County Undersheriff Kevin Williams plans to retire Jan. 6, and the sheriff’s patrol captain is set to step into that position.

Williams’ retirement is “tentatively” set for Jan. 6, according to a Nov. 15 memorandum from Sheriff Kurt Picknell to the Walworth County Human Resources Committee.

Picknell interviewed the captains and picked Capt. Dave Gerber to take over the sheriff's office’s No. 2 role.

In the memorandum, Picknell asked the county to overfill the undersheriff position for one day for “operational command continuity.”

The county board is scheduled to take up Gerber’s request to take a leave of absence so he can be undersheriff at its Dec. 3 meeting.

Williams has worked for the sheriff’s office for nearly 30 years. He started as a deputy patrolman, the sheriff’s office has said.