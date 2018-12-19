ELKHORN
A Walworth County judge Monday dismissed child sexual assault charges filed against an Indiana man last year, court records show.
Adam M. Luerssen, 36, of Crawfordsville, Indiana, faced six felonies relating to allegations from 2010 to 2013 in the town of Sugar Creek.
Prosecutors charged him Dec. 28, 2017.
A judge dismissed the case on a prosecutor’s motion, according to online court records. A prisoner release form was filed Monday, as well.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse