After checking on 123 registered sex offenders in Walworth County, police agencies reported finding no violations during the 10th annual Operation Trick or Treat compliance checks.

Officers from the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office and police departments in Delavan, Elkhorn, Lake Geneva, Whitewater and towns of Delavan, Bloomfield and Geneva, as well as probation and parole officials, conducted the checks between Oct. 27 and 31, according to a joint news release from the sheriff’s office and the state Department of Corrections.

Last year, police agencies conducted 106 checks, resulting in four arrests on charges of violating conditions of release, according to the news release.

“We are pleased our proactive efforts have shown no violations this year,” the release states.

