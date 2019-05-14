DELAVAN

A suspect in a methamphetamine case who escaped authorities Monday was caught Tuesday in Delavan.

Genoa City Police Chief Joe Balog said Modesto J. Esparza, 41, was arrested in Springs Park in Delavan after police received an anonymous tip he was there.

Esparza ran from a pavilion in the park, and a Delavan police officer and sheriff’s deputy with a dog caught him soon afterward, Balog said.

Genoa City police made three arrests Monday at the same address where the meth case originated, 842 N. Carter St.

Two of the arrests were of people previously arrested in the meth case, Rebecca M. Esparza, 38, and Melissa S. Fredrick, 33, both of 842 N. Carter St.

Rebecca Esparza and Fredrick were arrested on charges of felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia, Balog said.

Hypodermic needles were found in the home, and Rebecca and Timothy G. Falconbury, 32, of Janesville, were arrested on charges of possession of heroin, Balog said.

Fredrick was also arrested on a charge of resisting an officer, Balog said.

Esparza was not at the residence Monday, but police located him later, chased him to the Lake Geneva Home Depot parking lot, and he eluded them as they were forming a perimeter, Balog said.

Balog said they believe Esparza left the store on foot, got a ride back to Genoa City, took Rebecca’s car and abandoned it on Interstate 43 because of a mechanical problem or because it ran out of gas.