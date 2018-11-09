New, unrelated charges

While Daryl Teska was in the Walworth County Jail as the child sexual assault cases against him proceeded, he picked up new charges of battery by prisoner, attempted battery by prisoner and disorderly conduct. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies reported in that case, Teska fought another inmate and refused a search of his cell in July.

He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Teska is set for a status conference on that case at 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

After a jury found Teska not guilty of the sex assault charges against him, Judge Kristine Drettwan decided Friday that Teska could be released on a signature bond.