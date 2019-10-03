ELKHORN

A Walworth County jury Wednesday convicted a West Bend man of all charges he faced for raping a woman he knows at gunpoint in the town of East Troy in May 2018.

The jury took about two hours to deliberate before convicting Jason A. Littel, 44, of five counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count of false imprisonment—all with a dangerous weapon, according to online court records.

The woman told police while she was in the hospital that Littel on May 30, 2018, pushed her onto a bed, taped her to the bed, pulled out a gun and made threats to her and himself, according to the criminal complaint.

The various ways he sexually assaulted her led to those five charges, the complaint states.

A sexual assault nurse examiner reported the woman had bruises on her neck, wrist and arm, as well as a linear red mark on her right leg, which she said was from being bound at the ankle, according to the complaint.

Littel is set for sentencing at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 3.