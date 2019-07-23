ELKHORN

A Walworth County Fair demolition derby driver was sentenced Monday to three years of probation for a scuffle that started when he was disqualified during the 2017 derby, court records show.

Robert S. Moore, formerly of Illinois and more recently of Tennessee, pleaded guilty April 1 to a substantial battery charge.

A judge also ordered him to serve either four months of jail with work release or two months in jail without such release privileges. He has to report to jail by Aug. 5, according to online court records.

After Moore refused to leave the derby Sept. 4, 2017, he yelled at and showed his middle finger to the referee, according to the criminal complaint. He then drove into the towing vehicle, which had $800 in damage.

Moore struck a deputy in the side of the head, the complaint states. The deputy then shot Moore with a Taser.

Conditions for Moore’s probation include no demolition derbies and no contact with the Walworth County Fairgrounds.