GENOA CITY

Walworth County Sheriff’s officials say a drug unit seized $80,000 of marijuana and illicit THC products during a search of a Genoa City residence, including a brand of THC vaping cartridges implicated in a recent rash of severe lung illnesses.

According to a news release, the Walworth County Drug Unit served a warrant on a residence of 407 Franklin St. on Wednesday. Police found “numerous THC cartridges, THC edibles, THC wax, hashish, several pounds of marijuana" and $10,494 in cash.

Police have requested charges for Rigoberto Herrera, 36, Genoa City following the search. It wasn’t clear if others were arrested or other charges were pending.

A number of the THC cartridges police seized during the search were labeled “Dank Vapes,” a brand of vaping cartridge that’s filled with a THC liquid. Public health officials in Illinois and Wisconsin say “Dank Vapes” is a generic labeling used to package prefilled THC vape cartridges being sold on the street.

Officials say they are the same type implicated in a rash of severe lung illnesses that has left scores of people in Wisconsin sickened.