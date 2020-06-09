JANESVILLE
A Viola man charged with fourth-offense intoxicated driving in the town of Fulton drove the wrong way on Highway 59 and over a roundabout, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court.
Rock County sheriff’s deputies say they responded to a gas station at about 9:01 p.m. May 11 to check on Rudolph R. Ilich, 59, according to the complaint. Three tires on Ilich’s car were flat.
A witness who reported Illich to deputies told them about his driving on Highway 59 and the roundabout.
A blood test later showed his blood-alcohol concentration was 0.252, more than three times the legal limit for driving, the complaint states.
Ilich has a record of other driving offenses in Illinois and in Monroe County, Wisconsin, according to the complaint.