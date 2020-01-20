Jane knew she had been raped as a child. But she didn’t realize until she was a high school senior that she had been trafficked.

Recently, the 23-year-old Monroe woman has begun telling the story of how a friend of her father’s sold her body to other men when she was about 6 to 8 years old.

Jane is not her real name. The Gazette agreed to withhold her identity and other details to protect her family.

She will tell her story at meeting Wednesday at Janesville’s Franklin Middle School, when the Rock County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force offers a panel of law enforcement and other people knowledgeable on the topic.

Jane’s story might not be the one that comes to mind when people think of sex trafficking. Her experience was in a small town, and she was very young. But she remembers money changing hands and graphic details.

The first adults she told about her experiences were school staff, who didn’t believe her and thought she was seeking attention because her father had left the area, she said. So she went silent and didn't tell her mother or stepfather.

The assaults occurred on weekends when she stayed with her biological father. He couldn’t drive because of his intoxicated-driving arrests, but his friends gave him money to get drinks for a party, and he would walk to a liquor store, a journey that took him quite a while, she said.

He left her with a neighbor who groomed her, then raped her and later sold her to other men. She doesn’t think her biological father knew.

As a child, when her biological father was mentioned, she would stare vacantly. She could not hear or see. Her hands shook, and her parents at first thought she was having seizures. They knew something had happened, but they didn’t know what.

Jane doesn’t think the neighbor was a part of any organized crime.

“Pedophiles know pedophiles, and he had access to a little girl,” something that could happen anywhere, she said.

A few years later, she confided in a school friend who later told other kids. Schoolmates taunted her about it, some telling her to kill herself, and some calling her “daddy’s little whore.” Kids even attacked her physically. She thought of killing herself.

“I try really hard to keep positive, and I’m sure they all grew up to be better people," she said. "But it is a part of who I am and why I kept quiet so long.”

She kept quiet long enough that the neighbor and the other rapists no longer could be prosecuted because of time limits in the law, she said.

She went through years of therapy and medications for post-traumatic stress and anxiety, which continue to this day.

She was 14 when she finally told her therapist she had been raped. Then she had to tell her mother.

“I never saw my mom cry that hard. I can’t imagine the pain," she said.

The therapist led her through “memory unblocking,” an experience she found scary and damaging as she relived the experience.

When she was 18, an English teacher assigned her to write about a societal problem. She picked human trafficking after an internet search for “world problems.”

As she did the research, she realized that she was not only raped, but also trafficked.

She followed the Rock County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force on Facebook, and one day, she saw a post telling how human trafficking happens in every Wisconsin county.

She reposted it with her own comment: “Take it from a survivor.”

Task force members contacted her, believed her and treated her kindly. She eventually told her story at one of their meetings. Her first public appearance was in fall 2018.

“They gave me such a voice that I didn’t know I had. … They listened. That was the first time anyone had fully listened to me on it.”

Telling her story in public has helped her cope, she said.

Jane believes she is remembering correctly. The flashbacks are so real.

“I can feel the hands on my body,” she said. “I don’t think my body would remember it as extensively as it does, had it been a false memory.”

Jane wants people to be aware of human trafficking and to recognize signs—such as a child shutting down or acting out—that something is wrong.

Jane spoke calmly and matter-of-factly. A year ago, she would get anxious and found it hard to breathe when she talked about it. She credits much of the improvement to the support she has gotten from task force members.

Jane has attended UW-Rock County in Janesville, UW-Platteville and the Southwest Wisconsin Technical Institute in Fennimore. She works as a preschool teacher and has a fiancé. They are talking about having children.