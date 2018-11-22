BELOIT
The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department named the victim in a Beloit homicide.
Jose Carrera Reyes, 49, Beloit, was reported shot about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Harrison Avenue, Beloit, according to a news release from the medical examiner’s department.
Reyes died after he was transported to a local hospital, according to the news release.
Later Wednesday night, the Beloit Police Department arrested a 20-year-old Beloit man in connection with the shooting, according to a news release from the police department.
The investigation is ongoing, the news release said.
