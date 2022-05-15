A Verona man was arrested on a suspected fifth intoxicated-while-driving offense after crashing a motorcycle near the Five Points intersection early Sunday morning.
Janesville police said an officer observed a motorcycle strike a median while traveling northbound on Center Avenue near Court Street. The driver was thrown from his bike, which slid into the intersection.
The officer began rendering aid to the 50-year-old Verona man and while providing medical attention detected the smell of intoxicants, according to a news release. A check of the man’s driving record found four prior alcohol-related offenses and a blood alcohol restriction of 0.02. He also has two open court cases for OWI and is prohibited from possession or consumption of alcohol, according to police.
The man refused to undergo some sobriety tests and was unable to complete others because of injuries suffered in the crash. He also refused to provide a blood sample, but one was taken after a search warrant was granted. He was arrested and stayed at a local hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.