JANESVILLE
The Janesville Patriotic Society is asking people to contact police if they have information about recent vandalism to the Vietnam veterans memorial at Traxler Park.
The damage was reported at about 8:19 a.m. June 5. Janesville police say the statue on the west side of the walkway had a piece lying on the ground next to it.
“It appeared that someone had knocked it off of the boots, which it was attached (to),” a police report shared with The Gazette on Thursday states.
Police currently have no suspects. An officer spoke with a man who helps care for the memorial who said a city electrician was working in the area and left at about 11 a.m. June 4.
Those with information may call Janesville police at 608-757-2244, Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 app on a smartphone.