A string of vandalism on cars and residences continued this week in western Rock County.

The Gazette previously reported several incidents in the same area over the weekend.

The following incidents were reported Tuesday:

  • West Hafeman Road, town of Spring Valley: windows of a van broken.
  • North Burr Road, town of Magnolia: A vehicle's rear window was shot out.
  • West Beloit-Newark Road, town of Avon: cracked window and BB-caused divots on the body.
  • West Holt Road, town of Union: living room window shot out while the resident was in the room.

Sheriff’s deputies are not sure if the incidents are connected.

