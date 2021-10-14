Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
A string of vandalism on cars and residences continued this week in western Rock County.
The Gazette previously reported several incidents in the same area over the weekend.
The following incidents were reported Tuesday:
Sheriff’s deputies are not sure if the incidents are connected.
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.