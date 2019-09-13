WHITEWATER

Police nationwide are changing how they report crime data, and UW-Whitewater’s police chief is leading a task force through the FBI that has a hand in what those changes will look like.

The FBI has approved of a plan to retire the current Uniform Crime Reporting program in favor of what it calls the “superior” National Incident Based Reporting System, effective Jan. 1, 2021.

For about five or six years, Chief Matt Kiederlen has sat on a subcommittee that looks at crime-reporting definitions, requirements and other related subjects.

Recently, he said he was named chairman of the Beyond 2021 Task Force, a group that will figure out where police go next: how they improve the data to be as concise and accurate as possible and how they meet challenges on the horizon.

“How do we make this the best possible data set that we can? How do we make this as all-encompassing as we can?” Kiederlen asked.

He said the transition is to a more accurate reporting system. Officials hope it will allow more frequent releases of data—perhaps quarterly instead of annually. More frequent data updates will help the community, including sociologists and criminologists doing research, he said.

Kiederlen hopes that change can cut down on the time lag before police and the community can see trends and problems.

The two recording methods are both active, but the change will allow agencies to focus on one.

Kiederlen used this example to illustrate another difference between the two systems. If a homicide also included a sexual assault and a robbery, the outgoing system would classify it as the most severe crime—homicide.

The other system would include all of the crimes.

“So while NIBRS (the national incident-based reporting system) may, at first, appear to show an inflated amount of crime, the reality is we’re showing a truer picture of what crime is occurring,” he said.

That’s Kiederlen’s goal. Ultimately, he said police want accurate numbers so they can move from a reactive approach to an approach that prevents crime.

He said better data can lead to better allocation of staff and resources, too. Sometimes such figures can be used for grants, as well.

But Kiederlen knows data is not and never can be perfect. And while data can inform staffing decisions, the opposite is also true—dedicating more officers for traffic stops can lead to recording more traffic offenses.

But Kiederlen said changing how police look at crime numbers could help them see things they haven’t before.

“All these changes that are occurring are really a great opportunity to potentially change how we look at crime in many ways as a whole,” he said.