WHITEWATER
UW-Whitewater police said Monday on Facebook that they want the public’s help in finding a man suspected of sexually assaulting someone he didn’t know Saturday.
The department doesn’t list any details of what they believe happened or where the alleged assault happened, but the post says the “daylight stranger sexual assault” happened at about 12:26 p.m. Saturday.
The police described the man as “white, possibly Hispanic with a tan complexion,” according to the post. He appeared to be in his late teens or early 20s with an athletic build and black hair.
He looked to be at least 5 feet, 6 inches tall, perhaps taller. He was seen Saturday wearing a gray shirt, black shorts, black shoes and a black hat worn backwards, according to police.
He was also seen riding a dark softtail mountain bike and had what looked like Apple AirPod headphones.
He reportedly said he was from Virginia, police said.
Those with information are asked to contact Detective Cal Servi at 262-472-4660 or servic@uww.edu.