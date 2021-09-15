A recent intoxicated- driving arrest involved a vehicle rarely seen on Janesville streets.
The vehicle was a utility terrain vehicle, or UTV, which is designed for off-road use and is illegal to drive on the city’s streets.
Tyler C. Butenhoff, 26, of 2019 W. Burbank Ave., was taking a friend for a ride on his Polaris UTV when it crashed into a parked car at 2:50 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, according to police reports.
Butenhoff was wearing a shoulder belt but suffered a “suspected serious injury,” the report says.
Butenhoff was arrested on charges of intoxicated driving causing injury and reckless driving causing injury after the accident on Roosevelt Avenue near Arch Street on the city’s far south side.
Police Sgt. Ben Thompson said Butenhoff was turning to talk to his rear-seat passenger, who saw the parked vehicle and tried to warn Butenhoff, but Butenhoff couldn’t stop in time to avoid the 2004 Ford Mustang.
Passenger David M. Spencer of Plainfield, Illinois, was thrown from the vehicle but was listed as having only a “suspected minor injury.”
All-terrain vehicles and utility terrain vehicles are not legal on streets or roads in Wisconsin unless the municipality passes an ordinance to allow them and posts signs on the approved routes.
Several towns and the villages of Footville and Orfordville in Rock County allow or are considering off-road vehicles on their roads.
