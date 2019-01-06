TOWN OF DELAVAN
One neighbor said she was “heartbroken" Sunday night after a 58-year-old woman was found dead with stab wounds in her town of Delavan home in what police are investigating as a homicide.
The woman’s 56-year-old husband was arrested at the home Sunday morning in the 4000 block of South Channel Drive and is the suspect, town of Delavan Police Chief Raymond Clark said Sunday night.
Police declined Sunday to identify the victim and suspect, pending notification of family.
The suspect called police and said he had stabbed his wife, according to a town of Delavan Police Department press release.
Police arrived at the home at 10:36 a.m. Sunday. The suspect was standing in the driveway when police arrived, according to the release.
The woman was found dead inside with stab wounds, according to the release. Clark said a knife was recovered and is believed to be the weapon.
Clark said the last homicide in the town was in 2004.
Carri Townsend, who lives behind the suspect and victim's home, said she was in a “state of shock” Sunday night.
“They just seemingly had a great life like anybody else,” she said of the suspect and victim. “They’ve got a beautiful home ... an awesome dog that they loved. I don’t know.
“I’m so heartbroken. I can’t fathom it.”
Clark said he did not believe police had been called to the home before Sunday's incident.
Townsend said the suspect and victim had lived at the home on Channel Drive near Mulberry Avenue since she had moved into her home more than a year ago.
She said her kids had gone swimming in the couple’s pool.
“We never heard them fight or anything,” Townsend said. “He came to my brother’s 50th birthday party. Just the nicest guy in the whole world.
“Just normal, everyday people.”
Townsend's husband, Tim, said he was in "disbelief." He said the neighborhood is a tight-knit community. Homes are located close together, and neighbors are "here for each other," he said.
“My heart breaks for them and their family," Tim said. “He was a jokester. He joked with me; he joked with the kids."
Clark said the name of the suspect and victim likely will be released Monday. He said he believed the two have children from previous marriages.
He said Sunday's incident is unusual for the town and that residents should not worry.
"We’re a small, safe community, but anywhere in the world, things can happen," Clark said. "For us, it’s not a common thing.”
