JANESVILLE

A standoff with a man holding a shotgun at an east-side house ended peacefully Friday afternoon, Janesville police said.

A man in his 60s came out of a garage with his hands up and was taken into custody about 2:50 p.m. Friday.

Sgt. Chad Pearson said it was not immediately known if the gun was loaded or why the man was holding the gun.

The man and a relative who appeared to be having a panic attack were taken by ambulance to a hospital for evaluation, Pearson said.

Police were called at 1:55 p.m. after someone reported both the relative with trouble breathing and the man holding the gun on the porch, Pearson said.

Many squad cars responded. Police blocked off streets leading to the area.

Cody Claeys, who lives across the street from the home, said he came outside and heard police telling the man to put the gun down.

Claeys said he later saw the man poking the gun out a door a few times.

“Eventually, he came out with his hands up,” said Claeys, who videotaped what he saw.

The man would not speak to officers at first, and he went in and out of the house several times, Pearson said.

The man later exited the house into the back yard and entered a detached garage. He opened the garage door, put the gun on the floor and came out with his hands up, obeying officers’ orders, Pearson said.

Pearson said police would issue a news release.