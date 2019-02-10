BELOIT

A Janesville homicide victim apparently sat in a truck on a Beloit street for more than two hours Saturday before police and an ambulance were dispatched.

Beloit police said the homicide of the 28-year-old Janesville man happened at about 12:20 p.m., but emergency responders weren’t dispatched until 2:38 p.m., a supervisor at the Rock County 911 Communications Center said Sunday.

Residents near where police found the man said they saw authorities pull a man out of a truck that was parked “funny” along the west side of Vine Street.

Beloit resident Karina Ramirez said she and her family arrived home a few minutes before 1 p.m. Saturday and saw a light-colored pickup truck across the street in the 800 block of Vine Street. The truck was parked askew, up over the curb with its front in a high snow bank next to a tree in the terrace.

She said the truck was still running.

Ramirez, 15, didn’t think anything of the truck until an hour later, when paramedics, fire officials and then police showed up. Ramirez said she looked out the window and saw authorities pull a “white male” from the truck and try to resuscitate him.

It didn’t work, she said.

Police eventually covered the man’s body with a white sheet. The man’s body lay covered on the street for about three hours while police cordoned off the area, combed the street, and moved from house to house talking to neighbors, Ramirez said.

In a release Sunday, Sarah Millard, Beloit’s director of strategic communications, wrote that Beloit police are “actively investigating” what police say is a homicide in the 800 block of Vine Street at 12:20 p.m. Saturday.

The release does not indicate why police believe the incident happened at 12:20 p.m.

Police have said the victim is a 28-year-old Janesville man but have released few other details, including the man’s name.

Millard said detectives still were investigating the killing Sunday. She said police were working to notify family of the man killed, and his identity likely won’t be released before a press conference Monday afternoon.

Authorities have not named a suspect, and they didn’t say on Sunday if they’d made an arrest. Millard said Saturday night no arrest had been made at that time.

Police believe the man killed and a person described as a suspect “had a relationship or knew each other,” Millard said.

Police believe there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Ramirez said she didn’t recognize the man she saw authorities pull from the truck, and she didn’t recognize the truck. She said the truck was not parked across the street when she and her family left at 11 a.m. on Saturday, but it was there when they got back shortly before 1 p.m.

A man who lives just south of where the pickup truck was parked, said he saw police on the street Saturday afternoon. He used his phone to gather video and photos of the scene.

The man wanted to rename unnamed because he's concerned about his safety if there hasn't been an arrest. He provided video and photos that show what appears to be a white or cream-colored Cadillac truck parked diagonally in the snowbank. The video shows what appears to a body lying in the street next to the driver’s side door of the vehicle.

In the video and photo, police are seen approaching with a white sheet.

The man said the truck was parked “funny.”

“It looks like maybe he tried to drive away or tried to pull over but couldn’t do it right,” he said.

The man showed a Gazette reporter a spot on the street near where the truck had been parked where he thought he’d seen blood after the police cleared the scene Saturday night.

On Sunday afternoon, the spot was covered by sand and fresh snow.

The man said he’s “not feeling very good or real safe now to have somebody killed right by my house.”

He’s lived on Vine Street for seven years.

“The first couple years, there was shooting and things around this area almost every day,” he said. “Lately, it’s been quiet. It’s been better, until Saturday.”