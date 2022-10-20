01STOCK_JANESVILLE_POLICE02

JANESVILLE—Police said a woman a stabbed multiple times Wednesday night by a man who knew her has made it through an emergency surgery and is expected to survive the attack.

On Thursday, Janesville police Lt. Mark Ratzlaff said police are still investigating why 19-year-old Janesville man Asher Spitz stabbed a woman who he knew at least five times at a single-family, ranch-style residence at 1020 N. Osborne Ave., a quiet neighborhood on the northwest side just a block from the Janesville Country Club.

