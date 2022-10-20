JANESVILLE—Police said a woman a stabbed multiple times Wednesday night by a man who knew her has made it through an emergency surgery and is expected to survive the attack.
On Thursday, Janesville police Lt. Mark Ratzlaff said police are still investigating why 19-year-old Janesville man Asher Spitz stabbed a woman who he knew at least five times at a single-family, ranch-style residence at 1020 N. Osborne Ave., a quiet neighborhood on the northwest side just a block from the Janesville Country Club.
Spitz was still being held in custody Thursday afternoon on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder after police say he stabbed the woman, who also is 19, Raztlaff said.
Ratzlaff said police detectives are still investigating the circumstances that led to the stabbing. He declined to give more information on Thursday other than to say that Spitz knows the woman.
“They're associated. No relationship or anything like that, no romantic relationship, but they are known to one another,” Ratzlaff said.
The woman on Thursday afternoon was in recovery in a hospital following an hours-long surgery to repair damage from multiple stab wounds, and she’s expected to live, Ratzlaff said.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.