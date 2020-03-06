JANESVILLE

Rock County sheriff’s detectives arrested a Whitewater woman Thursday on nearly 100 charges in connection to stealing more than $52,000 from an elderly Rock County resident in recent years, according to a news release.

Susan K. Salyers, 58, of 323 S. Scott St., was arrested on 96 charges including unauthorized use of personal identifying information, fraudulent use of financial card, forgery, theft of more than $10,000 and theft from a person at risk, the release states.

Salyers made her initial appearance in court Friday when Court Commissioner Stephen Meyer ordered a signature bond with a no-contact provision with the victim.

Public Defender Kevin Smith said Salyers was on suicide watch at the Rock County Jail.

Having received the police reports Friday, Rock County Assistant District Attorney Alex Goulart said they had not yet filed a criminal complaint against Salyers.

The prosecutor said 42 of the recommended charges were for forgery.

The alleged thefts came between October 2017 and December 2019, according to the release. The case was reported to the sheriff’s office Jan. 9.

Sheriff’s Capt. Mark Thompson said Friday there are so many counts because many types of theft happened in this case, such as involving bank cards or checks.

Thompson said he thought Salyers and the victims knew each other as friends.

Thompson said they don’t have any information to suggest Salyers was stealing from others. He cautioned the public to be careful about who has access to finances.

Salyers is next set to appear in court at 1 p.m. Monday, March 23.

Update: This story was updated at 4:45 p.m. Friday.