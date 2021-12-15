According to a heavily redacted report of the incident by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, Raap was involved in a domestic altercation following an argument with an individual he knew.
A verbal altercation became physical, according to the report, when the victim took a knife from Raap’s bedroom. After Raap took the knife—which was sheathed on the victim’s waistband—a struggle ensued and resulted in the pair “wrestling,” according to a statement Raap gave to officers.
Raap added in his statement that the victim did not make threats while in possession of the knife, but in the struggle the 6-foot 3-inch tall, 220-pound police chief had slammed the victim’s head against the floor and at one point shoved him into a sink.
According to the report, Raap allowed the victim to leave the house and someone else called 911. But when the victim attempted to return to the house, Raap restrained him by putting him in a chokehold.
According to the report, the victim declined medical attention. However, the victim did complain of pain and the officer observed a large bruise on his back and other possible minor injuries.
Just over a week later, Raap was placed on paid leave by the Whitewater Police Department while an independent investigation was conducted. It is unclear if the investigation is related to the Nov. 25 incident.
Madison-based news outlet WKOW, reported Wednesday night that Waukesha District Attorney Susan Opper released a statement announcing that any potential criminal case against Raap would be dropped.
This story was updated to reflect Raap’s criminal case status and further details regarding the weapon the victim was in possession of during the struggle.
