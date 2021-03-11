WHITEWATER
The UW-Whitewater men's basketball player accused of battering a woman last week is no longer a student at UW-W or on the basketball team, a university spokesman said Thursday.
The spokesman responded to questions from The Gazette on Thursday, which is when Whitewater police said they ended their investigation into Will Schultz by giving him a disorderly conduct ticket.
A Whitewater police news release shared Thursday morning listed the citations police gave Schultz, who was a UW-W freshman, as “disorderly conduct (assault)” and being underage in a bar.
Police Chief Aaron Raap previously told The Gazette that a woman said Schultz struck her outside a bar at about 2 a.m. March 5.
Raap also said Monday police were deciding if they would go with the “municipal ordinance route” or with criminal charges, and it appears they did the former.
A UW-Whitewater spokesman did not respond earlier this week when asked why Schultz’s name was taken off the basketball roster and if that means he is no longer on the team.
But on Thursday, Jeff Angileri said in an email that, "Will Schultz is not currently a student at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater or currently affiliated with any athletic teams."
The incident became what Whitewater police in their news release called “highly publicized” after details spread on social media and through a change.org petition.
This story was updated at 11:24 a.m. Thursday with news about Will Schultz's status with the team.