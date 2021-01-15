Court hearing streaming

Starting Feb. 1, Judge Karl Hanson (Branch 1) and Judge John Wood (Branch 6) will be streaming their court hearings on Dacast instead of YouTube. They are serving as some of the pilots on this site throughout the state, according to a news release shared Friday.

Participants in those hearings will continue to use Zoom. The public will still be able to view other branches proceedings on YouTube—it’s only these two branches that will be available for viewing on Dacast, the release states.

Links to the streams are available on the Wisconsin Court System website.